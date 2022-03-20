Okowa, Ibori Not In Power Tussle -Aide

The Delta State Government has stated that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his predecessor, James Ibori, are not involved in any power tussle.

This was stated by an aide to Governor Okowa, Ossai Ovie Success, on Facebook on Sunday.

According to him, despite being in a period of politicking, Okowa and Ibori both have unending love, respect , dignity towards each other

He said, “Okowa, Ibori not in power tussle.

“It’s paramount I made this known to people speculating all kinds of stories about our former Governor Chief James Ibori and our current governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa .

“I understand, we are in a period of politicking but I can categorically state here that there is no power tussle between Chief James Ibori and Governor Okowa.

“They are more United toward building a more prosperous Delta State.

“The People’s Democratic Party PDP primary in Delta State will be a big shocker to those spreading false rumors about Ibori and Okowa because the unity of Ibori and Okowa will be shown to the world .

“I don’t know Chief James Ibori and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to be power drunk.

“They both have unending love, respect , dignity towards each other.

“Their friendship , brotherhood are unbroken

“Ibori , Okowa are working for the interest of Deltans.

“Delta PDP primary will be peaceful and there won’t be any issues after the primary because he leaders are putting interest of Deltans first, they are thinking Delta First.

“The next governor of Delta State will be from PDP.”