Okowa Hails Oborodudu, Kolawole On Success At Hammamet 2023

Okowa Acknowledges Blessing Oborududu’s Success at African Beach Games

Former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Blessing Oborududu for her exceptional achievements at the 2nd African Beach Games, #Hammamet2023, held in Tunisia. Okowa acknowledged the significance of Blessing’s gold medal in the women’s 70+kg beach wrestling category, recognizing her outstanding skills, unwavering determination, and relentless dedication to the sport. The governor emphasized that Blessing’s triumph is a moment of great pride not only for Delta State but also for the entire nation of Nigeria.

Commendation for Esther Kolawole’s Remarkable Performance in Beach Wrestling

Okowa also took the opportunity to extend his deepest congratulations to Esther Kolawole for her remarkable performance and gold medal in the women’s 60+kg beach wrestling category. Recognizing Esther’s talent and her impressive display of determination and skill, the governor acknowledged her significant contribution to the sport and highlighted her exceptional achievement at the African Beach Games. Esther’s success further enhances the pride felt by Delta State and Nigeria as a whole.

Support and Well-Wishes for Blessing and Esther’s Future Endeavors

Okowa concluded his message by expressing his unwavering support and best wishes for both Blessing Oborududu and Esther Kolawole as they continue their sporting journeys. Acknowledging their exceptional accomplishments at the African Beach Games, he extended his hope for their continued success in future endeavors. The ex-governor emphasized that Blessing and Esther have brought immense pride to their state and country and encouraged them to maintain their dedication and passion for the sport.

As Blessing and Esther pave their way in the world of wrestling, Okowa assured them of the unwavering support and admiration of their fellow citizens. His concluding words, “Keep making us proud, ladies!” encapsulated the sentiments of the entire nation, who celebrate their outstanding achievements and eagerly anticipate the future accomplishments of these exceptional athletes.

The success of Blessing Oborududu and Esther Kolawole serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across Nigeria, reinforcing the importance of hard work, determination, and perseverance in pursuing one’s passion. Their achievements on the international stage highlight the immense talent and potential that exists within the nation’s sporting community, bringing honor and recognition to both Delta State and Nigeria as a whole.