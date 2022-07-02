Okowa Hails Obaseki At 65

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Edo counterpart, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on his 65th birth anniversary.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said that Obaseki deserved to be celebrated on this occasion for his dependability and outstanding accomplishments in Edo.

He lauded Obaseki for his ingenuity and untiring effort which he had brought to bear in stimulating governance in his state.

Okowa said that the Edo governor had continued to demonstrate patriotism and unrelenting service to his state and the nation, and prayed to God to grant him long life, good health and wisdom as he continued to serve his people and Nigeria.

“My dear brother, since you were elected as Gôvernor by your people of Edo, you have remained irrevocably committed to the development of the state through policy formulations in infrastructure and human-capacity development.

“As a politician, you have been a great voice on national and contemporary issues facing our great country, and Edo people can attest to your outspokenness, commitment and steadfastness in building the state, and indeed, nation-building.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with my brother governor, an outstanding professional, reputable politician and seasoned administrator, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, on his 65th birth anniversary.

“It is my prayer that God will continue to bless you with robust health and wisdom to lead your people to more glorious days,” Okowa stated.