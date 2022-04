Okowa Congratulates Ortom At 61

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated his Benue counterpart, Mr Samuel Ortom, as he turned 61.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa commended Ortom for his discernable determination and unalloyed commitment to the security and welfare of Benue people.

He commended Ortom for his efforts at developing Benue were laudable and for his remarkable contributions to the development of Nigeria as a former minister.

According to Okowa, Ortom had since assuming office as governor demonstrated immense courage and determination to protect the lives and property of Benue people.

“Your Excellency, your selfless service as Governor of Benue is well acknowledged throughout the country.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate an astute businessman, administrator, outstanding statesman and a consummate politician, Mr Samuel Ortom, on his 61st birth anniversary.

“As you celebrate this anniversary in your life, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for His continued goodness to you,” Okowa stated.