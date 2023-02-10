Okowa Congratulates Ewherido, Bishop Of Warri Catholic Diocese

Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Rt. Rev. Anthony Ewherido on his ordination as 5th Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Warri.

Bishop Ewherido, 62, a Professor of Biblical Theology and Languages, was until his appointment and ordination as Bishop, the Rector of the Seminary of SS. Peter & Paul, Ibadan.

In a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Thursday in Asaba, Okowa said that the Urhobo people, Deltans and Nigerians were proud of his elevation as the first Urhobo Catholic priest to be elevated to the position of Bishop.

The governor noted that Ewherido’s emerged after a highly competitive selection process, but said that he wasn’t surprised as his appointment as Bishop was long awaited.

He said “with your resounding intellect, great pastoral zeal and compassion, you have over the years risen above board by preaching the word of faith towards repentance.

“It is our prayer that, in your new position, God uses you to counsel and move the entire Warri Catholic Diocese, in the direction in which you have been ordained to lead.”

Okowa wished the new Bishop God’s guidance and success in his high ecclesiastical responsibility.

Okowa congratulates New NLC President, Ajaero

Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated newly elected President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero.

Ajaero until his election by consensus at the 13th National Delegates Conference on Wednesday in Abuja, was the Deputy President of NLC and General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).

Okowa said in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, that Ajaero’s election was well-deserved considering his outstanding contributions to Labour movement in Nigeria over the years.

He said that the emergence of Ajaero as new Labour leader came at a time the people needed Organised Labour to fight for solutions to the plethora of challenges bedevilling the nation.

He urged him to rise to the occasion and provide the much needed leadership to engage governments at all levels for the good of the nation, particularly workers in the country.

He assured that his administration would continue to partner Labour to better the lot of workers in the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a dogged Comrade in the struggle, Mr Joe Ajaero, on his election as the 6th President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“Your election is coming at a time when Nigerians needed the organised Labour to fight for their interests and I have no doubt that you will live up to expectations.

“As an administration, we have continued to partner Labour leaders to better the lots of workers, and I also use this opportunity to congratulate our immediate past President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, for successfully completing his tenure in office.

“It is my prayer that God will grant you the wisdom and knowledge to lead Nigerian workers, especially at these troubled times,” Okowa stated.