Okowa Congratulates Anambra Gov, Charles Soludo

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated his Anambra counterpart, Professor Charles Soludo and his Deputy, Dr Onyeka Ibezim, on their inauguration and assumption of office.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Friday, Okowa said that Soludo’s emergence as Governor was epoch-making.

He lauded the Aguata-born economist and former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria for his vision and promise of making Anambra a mega-industrialised economy.

Okowa said that though Soludo was coming into government at a time the economy of the country was at an all-time low, and insecurity a major challenge in the country, it was hoped that the renowned Professor of Economics would use his wealth of experience to change the narrative in Anambra.

He expressed optimism of a greater cooperation between Delta and Anambra, saying that as neighbours, they had so much to share.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate my brother governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo and his deputy, Dr Onyeka Ibezim, on their assumption of office.

“Although you are coming into office at a time Nigerians are suffocating from severe economic challenges and monstrous insecurity, I have no doubt that you will use your wealth of experience to change the narrative in Anambra, especially as you have assured of making the state an alluring investment destination.

“I am quite confident that your election and assumption of office will pave way for you to provide an enduring leadership for the people of Anambra in appreciation for their massive support in your election.

“As neighbours, i look forward to greater cooperation and integration to make life meaningful for our people,” Okowa stated, and wished Soludo a successful term in office.