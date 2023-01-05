Okorocha Speaks On Dumping APC For PDP

Contrary to claims in certain media outlets, Rochas Okorocha, a former governor of Imo State and senator for the Imo West senatorial district, has denied defecting from the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha’s special adviser on media, released a statement on Thursday that denied the reports that emerged after Kingsley Uju, who represents the Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency, the former governor.

Okorocha revealed that Uju only attended his mother’s burial in Egbema on Friday, December 30, 2022.

He insisted that he was still a member of the APC, pointing out that a funeral could not have evolved into a political gathering.

The politician referred to those responsible for the report as troublemakers.

Okorocha said: “Our attention had been drawn to a story, claiming that the former governor of lmo State has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We appeal that the general public disregard the story of Okorocha joining the PDP. lt is not true. The photographs attached to the false story are not evil since politics is not war. Nor a do-or-die venture.

“Our only concern was the virus some mischief makers tried to inject into the innocent photographs, taken at Uju’s mother’s burial, without malice or those involved being conscious of which political parties all those at the burial in question, belong.”

“Those behind this false story deliberately failed or refused to mention the venue and title of the event, where the photographs were taken. They could not also quote a portion of Okorocha’s speech that he must have made at the so-called event.”