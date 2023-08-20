Okorocha Endorses Uzodinma For Second Term

Senator Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo State, has given his endorsement to Senator Hope Uzodinma’s bid for a second term as the Executive Governor of Imo State in the upcoming November 11 governorship election. This endorsement was the result of a meeting involving several prominent figures, including Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Umar Ganduje, Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) Senator Hope Uzodimma, and Senator Rochas Okorocha.

In his capacity as the former Senator representing Imo West in the 9th Assembly, Okorocha praised Uzodinma for his commitment to the progressive ideals of the party both in his governance of Imo State and in national responsibilities. Okorocha emphasized Uzodimma’s loyalty to the party and his contributions to its principles.

Okorocha expressed his wholehearted support for Uzodimma’s re-election campaign, stating, “Governor Uzodimma deserves all the support he needs, and I will actively work towards his victory.”

This endorsement follows closely after Uzodinma received the support of Uche Nwosu, Okorocha’s son-in-law and former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 Imo State Governorship Election.

In the earlier stages of Governor Uzodimma’s current term, there were reports of conflicts between the two prominent leaders in Imo State. However, Senator Okorocha’s recent endorsement suggests a newfound sense of unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) camp in the state.

In response to the endorsement, Okorocha’s media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, expressed unawareness of any such reconciliation. He stated, “I don’t know, I am not aware.”

It is worth noting that Okorocha and Uzodinma’s relationship has been marked by tensions, with one of the most recent disputes being related to the findings of a panel of inquiry led by Prof. Vitalis Ajumbe. This panel accused Okorocha of forcibly taking land from Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education (AIFCE) and recommended the return of the land to the institution within six months.

The report, signed by Ajumbe and Secretary Barr B. F Anyanwu, lamented Okorocha’s alleged use of military and thugs to seize the land during his tenure as governor, subsequently distributing or selling the land to his close associates.