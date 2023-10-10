Okocha, Others to Star in Inaugural Veteran Clubs World Cup in Rwanda

In a dazzling display of football nostalgia, a constellation of former footballing stars, including the likes of Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Douglas Maicon, and Patrice Mboma, is gearing up to grace the inaugural Veteran Clubs World Cup (VCWC) scheduled to take place in Kigali, Rwanda, next year.

The VCWC, a novel addition to the world of football competitions, promises to be a global spectacle, as legendary players from various corners of the world come together to relive their glory days. Organized by the event’s coordinators, this groundbreaking tournament is poised to celebrate the legacy of veteran footballers while also serving as a platform for economic forums.

Among the illustrious list of players confirmed for participation are Charmaine Hooper, Robert Pires, Gaizka Mendieta, Wael Gomaa, Jimmy Gatete, Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, Anthony Baffoe, Roger Milla, and Laura Georges. The star-studded lineup also includes football luminaries like Lilian Thuram, Sonny Anderson, Louis Saha, and Khalilou Fadiga.

Teams representing various regions of the world, such as East and South Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, North and West Europe, West and Central Africa, North and Central America, East and South Africa, South America, Asia, and Oceania, will battle it out for glory at this unique championship.

The VCWC is not just about football; it’s a holistic event that combines sporting excellence with business opportunities. Jesse Happy Ndongo of Easy Group, one of the competition’s partners, highlighted that participants would be involved in business expos held alongside the championship.

The championship will unfold at the iconic Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, as well as two other venues. This annual extravaganza will not only be a showcase of football talent but also an opportunity to incorporate new legends into subsequent editions as they retire from the game.

Beyond football, the event will feature a youth expo, multisport competitions including tennis challenges, and amateur competitions involving youth from diverse communities. With a commitment to gender equity, the VCWC will include 32 women legends, with each team required to register at least two retired female legends in their squad.

The VCWC is set to captivate football enthusiasts worldwide, offering a chance to witness their beloved stars from yesteryears reliving their glory on the hallowed turf of Kigali.