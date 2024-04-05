Okada Ban: Police Impound 85 Motorcycles in Lagos

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) supported by their counterparts from LAMATA Enforcement Team, yesterday impounded 85 motorcycles in continuation of the clamp down on motorbikes plying prohibited routes in the State.

The areas visited by the team include: Ojodu Berger, Aguda (Ikeja), Iju Road, Agege, Iyana Ipaja Bridge, Abule Egba and Ogba.

The operation was led by the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.

In a similar operation two weeks ago, the team led CSP Egbeyemi impounded 257 motorcycles.

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade has assured that the exercise would be sustained until there is compliance with Lagos State