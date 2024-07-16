Okada Ban: Lagos Taskforce Seizes Over 150 Motorcycles

In furtherance of Lagos State ban on menace of commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada on the Highways and other restricted routes, the Lagos State Taskforce is all out to enforce the ban on the activities of Okada operators on all major Highways and restricted routes in the State.

The Agency raided Iyana-Iba Road, Badagry Expressway, Igboelerin and Alakija where okada have continually operated despite the ban.

According the Agency Chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, more enforcement for compliance activities is ongoing to completely rid the axis of their activities.

Over 105 okada were impounded in a single sweep, all bikes seized will be forfeited to the State Government, said Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, Director, Press & Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce.