Okada Ban: Lagos Taskforce Impounds 167 Bikes

The Lagos State Taskforce has taken its drive on zero tolerance to the menace of Okada on Lagos Highways.

To this end, a total number of 167 bikes were impounded today in Ikorodu and its environs, while 4 recalcitrant riders were arrested.

Taskforce Chairman, Shola Jejeloye frowns at the way these recalcitrant okada riders are returning to Lagos Highways and has vowed to arrest both the operator and passenger caught in the act.

He insisted that the law is no respecter of anybody.