Okada Ban: Lagos Inaugurates Enforcement Squad To Collaborate With Police

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated an anti-Okada squad to enforce the ban on commercial motorcycles in six Local Governments and nine Local Council Development Areas. The team will join the Police to maintain the ban in line with the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL) 2018.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said the Special anti-Okada Squad will report to the Police and urged the citizenry to collaborate with the State Government to combat the Okada menace across the State.

The Commissioner, however, stressed that it is the responsibility of the public to report any nefarious activities of the squad to the Ministry of Transportation or through the help/complaint lines: 09038208154, 09034810153, 09033090826 and 09169655855, adding that such reports will help the government generate feedback to fine-tune strategies for the protection of lives and property.

Warning that individuals arrested (riders and passengers) will be made to face the full wrath of the law in accordance with the provision of Section 46, sub-section 1, 2 & 3 of the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018, Dr. Oladeinde reiterated that motorcycles impounded will be crushed in a public space.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago, also urged the anti-Okada personnel to be diligent and honest in the discharge of their duties.

Also present at the inauguration was the Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, who later presented Completion of Training Certificates to the squad.