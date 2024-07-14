Oja Oba Market Closed Over Sanitation Violations

The Oja Oba market at Ile Epo was on Sunday sealed following numerous public complaints about poor sanitary conditions.

The closure was executed by the Zero Tolerance Lagos Task Force, which includes the LAWMA Monitoring and Compliance Team and officers from LAGESC.

The market had been repeatedly cited for failing to meet waste management regulations, posing significant health risks such as cholera, typhoid, and dysentery. This action highlights the Lagos State government’s dedication to maintaining public health standards and ensuring market compliance with sanitary practices.

Residents are urged to report unsanitary conditions in markets and other business areas to help promote a cleaner, safer Lagos.