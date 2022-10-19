Oil Theft: Navy Hands Over Vessels, Crew To EFCC

Two vessels, MT Platform and MV Caribbean Crest alongside a crew of 22 suspected oil thieves were on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for further investigation and possible prosecution by the Nigerian Navy.

Commanding officer of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Bonny, Rivers State, Lieutenant Commander MG Munza disclosed that the vessel, MV Caribbean Crest and her crew members were arrested on the 15th of February, 2022 at the Bonny Fairway Buoy with an unspecified quantity of stolen Petroleum Product suspected to be automotive gas oil (AGO), while

MT Platform was intercepted on the 8th of June, 2022 in the vicinity of the Bonny Anchorage for illegal dealing in petroleum products without license.

According to him, they neither have any authority or certificate from the appropriate authority to ply the Nigerian waters.

The crew include: Emberru Michael, Inengibo Ebiegberi, Audu Michael, Gaius Ajakaiye, Igbomgbo Edward, Ndubisi Collins, James Eyak, Ezebri Ayakpo, Okokon Joseph and Wali Michael.

Others are: Adediran Ayo, Kelvin White Ohre, Martins-Biyi Shola, Ekundayo Ajayi, Olowu Olusegun, Etim Samson, Michael John, Kelechi Nwafor, Popoola Felix, Ishola Adetunji, Omachekeji Sunny and Onuh Solomon.

The vessel and her crew were received on behalf of the EFCC by Deputy Superintendent of the EFCC, DSE Arasah Shaka of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command, who thanked the Navy for their efforts toward safeguarding the nation’s territorial waters adding that the EFCC was happy with the Navy for its collaboration in fighting economic crimes.

