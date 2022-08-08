Oil Bunkering, Pipeline Vandalism Must Stop – Uzodinma

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has declared war against Oil Bunkering and Pipeline vandalism in the State.

The Governor made the declaration while meeting with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources His Excellency, Timipre Marlin Sylva; the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor together with his entourage and the CEO of NNPC PLC, Mele Kyari at the Government House New Executive Chamber.

Governor Uzodimma in his address disclosed efforts the Shared Prosperity Government has made with joint forces of the security agencies to curb oil theft and secure oil production in the State which has been resuscitated from its low level production.

He further called more sophisticated collaboration between the Federal Government, NNPC Nigerian Limited, Stakeholders and the grassroots to eliminate the menace in the State.

Speaking earlier, the Minister for State Petroleum, H.E. Timipre Marlin Sylva commended the Governor on his efforts in curbing oil theft and securing oil facilities Imo State. He further raised the alarm that crude oil theft has become a national emergency and stressed on the urgent collaboration of the State, Stakeholders and the grassroots.

The Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor disclosed that his leading security agencies would escalate actions to ensure that issues of oil theft and installations are stemmed.

He added that it cannot be done without the help from the grassroots.