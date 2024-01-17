Ohanaeze Youths Demand Betta Edu, Tinubu-Ojo Sacking

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has called on President Bola Tinubu to dismiss the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, and the Minister of the Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, citing alleged misconduct. The request was conveyed during a press briefing in Enugu by the National President of the youth group, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike.

The youth group emphasized President Tinubu’s commitment to reducing the cost of governance and eradicating corruption, urging him to demonstrate these principles by promptly removing Edu and Tunji-Ojo from their ministerial positions.

Edu had been suspended by Tinubu earlier in the month after a leaked memo revealed her request for the transfer of N585 million to a private account belonging to Oluwatoyin Madein, the accountant-general of the federation. Meanwhile, Tunji-Ojo faces scrutiny over allegations that his company, New Planet Project, received substantial consultancy fees for work done for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, currently marred by scandal.

During the press briefing, Ohanaeze Youths President, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, recalled the group’s support for President Tinubu during the 2023 general elections. He expressed concern over the reported hardships faced by Nigerians juxtaposed with the opulent lifestyles of a few individuals, underscoring the need for decisive action against perceived wrongdoing within the government.

He said, “we are alarmed, like many other Nigerians, over the level of rot in the Humanitarian Ministry ever since it was established. It is clear that it was set up simply as a drain pipe.

“The Nigerian youths are appalled that while they languish in unemployment and abject poverty, a few individuals are living large with our common patrimony.

“Mr President, during his visit to Imo State on Monday re-echoed his determination to fight corruption. He identified this as one of the major reasons he removed fuel subsidy.

“While we hail his promise, we believe that he should convince Nigerians that there are no sacred cows by outrightly sacking the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Beta Edu and the Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

“Even though Tunji-Ojo is one of the best hands in this administration with the reformations he has carried out in the passport process, we cannot but say that the payment of millions of Naira to a company he has interest in is a great dent to his reputation.”

“We, therefore, urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to wield the big stick by sacking the two ministers.

“This will send a clear signal to other of his aides and head of government agencies and MDAs,” Okwu stated.