Ohanaeze Laments Insecurity In South-East

The Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged citizens of the southeast to used the Christmas period to hold town union meetings which will address the insecurity and sit-at-home currently bedeviling the region.

This is as Ohanaeze lamented the economic crisis caused by the insecurity which had made the once peaceful region unattractive.

The group also urged citizens to warm the youths to shun get-rich-quick schemes.

The group said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia.

The statement reads:” The South-East of Nigeria was adjudged the most peaceful and serene geo-political zone until April 5, 2021, when hoodlums or the unknown gunmen attacked and overwhelmed the Correctional Centre, Owerri, and released a total of 1,844 prison inmates.

“Ohanaeze had interrogated the strategic capacity of the local non-state actors to overwhelm a highly fortified Correctional centre and discharged a total of 1,844 inmates without any arrest. Since that episode, the Igbo are confronted with various forms of insecurity.

“Added to the menace of herdsmen-farmers clashes, we now have kidnappers and community invaders in many parts of Igboland. Hundreds of lives have been lost to these recent developments. This is very appalling and unbecoming. There must be a drastic step to counter the narrative.

“There is no gainsaying the rampant sit-at-home in the South-East has done incalculable damage to the Igbo economy.

“Evidence has shown that the Igbo adversaries are happy that we have chosen to face the barrel of the gun inwards.

“It is inconceivable that a group of people will decide to cripple its economy. This is an unfortunate exercise and must be addressed at the town’s meeting.

“That bad men thrive because good men go to sleep is an age-old statement founded on truth, reason and experience”.