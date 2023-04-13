Ohanaeze Kicks After Obi’s Detention In London

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned “the embarrassment and evil plots to rope Peter Obi”, saying all of them will fail.

Ohanaeze said this through the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Chidozie Ogbonnia.

This was after Obi was detained at Heathrow Airport in London by UK immigrations officials for a reason yet to be disclosed

“It is very unfortunate for those who want to rope in Obi and embarrass him. However, it was good it happened. After this, there will not be such a thing again anywhere in the world as they have been exposed.

“They have exposed their plots to the whole world. But whoever is playing such is wasting time and energy.

“It is very clear to the world that the man is a man of integrity and law abiding, who had been pursuing his mandate legally. So, any plot to rope him I and embarrass him will continue to fail. They are being exposed.

“It is unfortunate that some Nigerians still want us back wards. But we will resist it, Nigerians will resist it, the youths will resist it because they want a future,” the statement read.