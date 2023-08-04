Ohanaeze Counters IPOB, Says Military Presence In Enugu Better

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, a prominent Igbo socio-cultural organization, has contested the allegations put forth by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) regarding Governor Peter Mbah’s alleged militarization of Enugu State.

IPOB had issued a statement, communicated by their spokesperson, Emma Powerful, wherein they claimed that the act of militarizing Enugu State and subjecting its people to humiliation under the pretext of ending the sit-at-home order was an inappropriate and unacceptable approach.

However, the National President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, spoke to reporters on Friday to assert that there have been no reported instances of intimidation or humiliation of Enugu residents by the security forces deployed to control the activities of criminals.

Okwu expressed the view that rather than condemning Governor Mbah, he should be praised. He emphasized that the presence of security agencies at strategic locations throughout the State has instilled confidence among the residents.

He further explained that just a few weeks ago, criminal elements were causing havoc in Enugu, freely attacking and robbing residents. Kidnapping incidents were also on the rise, creating fear among the populace.

“But the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah rose to the occasion and this resulted in the huge deployment of security agencies, including the police and the military.

“Every Enugu resident can attest to the fact that normalcy has returned to the State, with criminals now having it rough. It is therefore, totally unjustifiable to now turn and accuse the Governor of militarising the State.

“May we ask: should Enugu continue to be left at the mercy of non-state actors? If the security agencies are after sit-at-home enforcers, why should be a worry to the IPOB, having disowned the sit-at-home order?”

Okwu declared that Enugu people were happy with the Governor for restoring their confidence, which he said “is responsible for the failure of the two weeks sit-at-home declared by Simon Ekpa.

“Enugu people are comfortable with the presence of security agencies; those not comfortable with it might have something up their sleeves.”