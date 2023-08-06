Ohanaeze Chieftain Petitions Tinubu Over Attempt To Sell Enugu Museum Land

Prince Richard Ozobu, a notable figure within the Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership, has formally lodged a complaint with President Bola Tinubu concerning an alleged illicit endeavor involving the sale of parcels of land that rightfully belong to the National Museum in Enugu.

In his official petition, Ozobu, a former board member of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, conveyed to the President his diligent efforts in notifying the Enugu museum’s authorities about the prevailing situation. Regrettably, his plea was disregarded by the appropriate parties.

He went on to assert that unscrupulous individuals, acting as land grabbers, have employed heavy machinery, including bulldozers, to level buildings, stalls, and significant historical artifacts situated on the premises, which is federally owned.

He said; “I have been inundated with phone calls and visits from concerned citizens of Enugu state about the surreptitious plan to appropriate the Enugu museum land and littering of its artifacts on the harsh weather. As a former member of the National Commission for Museum and Monuments, I represent the interest of some aggrieved and concerned citizens of Enugu State, in this issue of misappropriation of Enugu Museum land.

”I reached out to the DG, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Prof.Isa Tijani, but he responded without making any meaningful thing out of my complaint. The Enugu museum land has been preserved for generational advancement of the museum, and shouldnt be sold off, but the land grabbers have used bulldozers to start demolishing buildings, stalls and artifacts of a federal government property in Enugu. I filed the statutory pre-action through my lawyer, but they gave no satisfactory answer and evaded the needed information about the land. It’s shocking that no Director of the NCMM is aware of this transaction. They have gone to museum land at Ogui junction and parcellated into plots and named it MOK museum estate with the intention to sell it to themselves.

“The curator of the Enugu museum in a bid to suppress my pre-action issued a press release and gave that impression that the federal government concessioned the Enugu museum land for 25 years. But we are yet to confirm this claim.”