Ohanaeze Chieftain Hails Akeredolu’s Effort in Igbo, Yoruba Relationship

Okechukwu Isiguozo, a chieftain of the apex Igbo sociopolitical organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has mourned the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

In a statement, Isiguozo described Akeredolu as an exceptional in-law who fostered harmonious relationships between Igbos and their Yoruba hosts in the State during his tenure.

He said this following the death of the former governor on Wednesday after battling leukaemia and prostate cancer.

Isiguozo said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, as she grieves the loss of her beloved husband.

“Ohanaeze fondly remembers Akeredolu as an exceptional in-law who fostered harmonious relationships between Ndigbo and their Yoruba hosts in Ondo State during his tenure.

“His commitment to creating a conducive atmosphere for all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion, or state of origin, to reside and thrive in the state is commendable.

“Akeredolu was not only a nationalist but also a staunch advocate for restructuring, demonstrating his unwavering belief in a more equitable and just Nigeria. His legacy as a patriot will forever be cherished and remembered.

“In this time of loss, we urge his wife, immediate family, and all citizens of Ondo State to find solace and strength in the knowledge that Akeredolu lived a life of purpose and impact.

“He came, he saw, and he conquered, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of those he touched.”