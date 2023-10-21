Ohanaeze Calls for Gumi’s Arrest

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo faction led by Chidi Ibeh has called fort he arrest of controversial Islamic leader, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi for his recent statement 9n Christianity.

Gumi had stated that the security of Nigeria should not be entrusted in the hands of Christians.

Gumi stated this following the meeting between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyeson Wike, and the Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria.

According to the cleric, the FCT will soon be difficult for bearded Muslims as they will be tagged Osama bin Laden.

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Saturday, Ohanaeze described the outburst as a dangerous declaration of religious war against Christians.

According to him, “We categorically denounce this divisive rhetoric, as it undermines the principles of religious freedom and inclusivity that our great nation stands for.

“Nigeria is a multicultural society where every citizen, regardless of religious affiliations, deserves equal rights and opportunities.”

Isiguzoro applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Wike, a Christian and ex-Rivers State Governor, as Minister of the FCT.

“Their collaboration represents the unity and progress that Nigeria needs to overcome its challenges and build a prosperous future for all her citizens,” he asserted.

Isiguzoro concluded by stating that the cleric must be arrested and made to face treasonable charges as his statement poses a grave threat to national security and social cohesion