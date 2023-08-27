Ogun Warns Against Illegal Acquisition, Occupancy Of Govt Land

For the umpteenth time, Ogun State Government has warned the public against acquiring or occupying any of its lands without obtaining necessary documents, saying it is also unlawful to sell any of such land.

The Director General, Bureau of Lands and Survey, Arc. Segun Fowora, gave this admonition during an exercise carried out by the Task Force set up by the Bureau to enforce necessary land procedures including documentation for Certificate of Occupancy (CofO).

The Director General emphasised that encroaching on government land and erecting structures without government approval not only contravene the law but also distort town planning activities and initiatives of the government.

“Let me say that apart from having to pay heavy fines when caught, those who encroached on government land might end up losing such land, so I will say it is important to follow due process by obtaining necessary approvals to prevent situations where the government might have no options than to recover such land”, he pointed out.

The DG, therefore advised members of the public to always seek professional advice necessary for obtaining lands at various places within the State, so as to know the status of such properties to avoid the likelihood of illegal transactions in purchasing lands.

While reiterating the commitment of the government to boosting the economic values of the State, he noted that the present administration had re-organised the land sector in accordance with the rules and regulations guiding land transactions in the State.

Also speaking, the leader of the 10-man task force in the Bureau, Mr. Fatal Adeboyejo, said his team would continue to operate in line with the vision of the State government and the agency in ensuring that proper documentation is done in accordance with the law guiding the State, towards forestalling unwholesome activities which start from selling off government land.

Adeboyejo, however, advised the general public to desist from patronising land speculators popularly called ‘Omo onile’ in the State, warning that failure to comply with appropriate procedures for land transactions would attract sanctions punishable under law, and recommended that prospective investors should contact the Director General Office, Bureau of Lands and Survey, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, for any land-related matters.