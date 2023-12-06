Ogun Trains Newly Recruited Nurses, Midwives

Training has commenced for the newly recruited Nurses and Midwives that will complement the existing health workers at the Primary Health facilities and General Hospitals in the 20 Local Government Areas of Ogun State.

The training is being supervised by the Ogun State Primary Healthcare Development Board (OGPHECADEB).

Early this year, the state government recruited 25 Nurses and Midwives with the mission to provide high-quality care for newborns, post labour and delivery.

Speaking at the opening of a 5-day capacity training with the theme, “Essential New-born Care Course” for the Nurses and Midwives in Abeokuta, Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, said the present administration was determined to strengthen the health sector of the state through essential human and material resources for the delivery of efficient and effective services.

According to the Commissioner, ‘’The

Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration is concerned at improving the health sector, capacity building and human development, hence the gathering of the newly recruited Nurses and Midwives drawn across the state’’.

She noted that the training which was put together by the OGPHECADEB, was to train, educate, and enlighten the newly absorbed medical workers on the recent practices to meet the international standard, restating the government’s commitment at making health accessible by qualified hands.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola, stated the theme was designed to address new-born complications, that could arise in the antepartum, delivery, or postpartum stage, adding that it would equip the workers with the skills to recognise and respond to emergencies, such as prematurity, birth asphyxia, neonatal sepsis, among others.

In their goodwill messages, the President, Medical Women Association of Nigerian (MWAN), Ogun State Chapter, Dr. Olabisi Dedeke, and the lead facilitator, Mrs. Elizabeth Ikeobi, charged the participants to be diligent in their duties and ensure that they educate and sensitise community members in health-seeking service.