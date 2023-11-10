Ogun to Focus on State Link Roads in 2024

Ade Akinsanya, the Commissioner for Works in Ogun State, has assured that the ministry is set to prioritize the construction of state link roads in 2024, aligning with the directive from the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

During the Treasury Board Meeting on the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the 2024 Budget at Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Akinsanya confirmed the Governor’s specific instructions to concentrate efforts on roads connecting the State to neighboring Lagos and other States. Notable roads in focus include Ota, Ijoko, Lanbe, Akute, Lafenwa, among others. Akinsanya outlined ongoing projects, such as the Agro Cargo Airport, Isiun-Owode road, Sagamu/Iperu to Sapaade, and Atan, Lusada, Agbara roads, assuring timely completion.

The Commissioner emphasized that the State Government has made comprehensive budget considerations to ensure the provision of standard road infrastructure, meeting citizens’ expectations for well-maintained roads.

Akinsanya revealed that all 20 Local Government Chairmen have received directives to submit lists of roads requiring rehabilitation in their respective councils. This initiative aims to ensure that every council area benefits from the provision of essential road infrastructure, demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive and equitable development.

As Ogun State gears up for increased road construction activities, the strategic approach outlined by the Commissioner underscores the importance of infrastructure development in fostering connectivity, economic growth, and enhanced living standards for the state’s residents.