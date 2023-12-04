Ogun to Divert Traffic for Iyalode Alaba Lawson’s Burial Event

The Ogun State Government has announced to the motoring public that Oke-Itoku Junction inbound Sapon will not be accessible to traffic on Tuesday and Thursday, due to the heavy flow of human and vehicular movement anticipated during the service of songs and other burial activities put in place for the late Iyalode of Egbaland, Chief Mrs Oluwaseun Alaba Lawson.

According to the announcement made by Gbenga Dairo, the state Commissioner for Transportation, the ceremony is scheduled to hold at the Osile Oke-Ona Egbas Palace, Sapon, on the said days.

Dairo stated that inbound traffic from Ake and environs to Sapon will be diverted to Sapon/Ijemo-Agbadu/Ake near Oke-Itoku Junction, thereby temporarily converting it to a two-way traffic for the duration of event on each of the two (2) days as stated below:

Day 1 (Tuesday, 5th December, 2023, 2pm -8pm)

Day 2 (Thursday, 8th December, 2023, 2pm-8pn)

Nevertheless, TRACE ditto other safety and security agencies will be deployed along the routes in question to ensure effective and integrated traffic management in order to limit delay and traffic congestion.

While pleading with members of the public and road users along the axis for their cooperation and understanding for any inconveniences this might cause, the Ogun State Government assured that the strategy put in place would minimize delay and guarantee orderliness.