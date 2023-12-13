Ogun to Create Modern Cities In Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Others

The Ogun State Government has unveiled a Regeneration Programme aimed at the transformation of some dilapidated structures within the state’s Government Reservation Areas (GRA).

Tagged “Ogun State GRA Regeneration Programme”, the project is meant to create “Smart Cities” with the construction of modern housing units on over 100 hectares of land, valued at billions of Naira in Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Ota, amongst other areas.

The Regeneration Programme, according to the Commissioner for Housing, Jagunmolu Jamiu Akande Omoniyi, was the idea of the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun to rebuild the GRAs, starting with Ibara GRA.

Speaking to reporters after an inspection tour of the Ibara housing project, Omoniyi said the main objective of the regeneration plan was to restructure the affected areas to make them environmentally friendly through the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) scheme.

He noted that the scheme is parts of the present administration’s efforts to alter the rapidly degenerating environment by a deliberate adjustment of the existing city areas to meet the current and future needs of urban life.

It is also intended to replace the obsolete and dilapidated buildings that share the characteristics of slum areas with the general framework of an overall plan for modern city development, he added.

Apart from Ibara, the scheme will also be extended to Idi Aba (annex of the Government Technical College, which sits on about 7 hectares of land), also in the Abeokuta metropolis.

Omoniyi said: “We are here on the directive of the governor to kick-start the regeneration programme of Ibara GRA and the government housing units at Idi Aba, Abeokuta.

“We have gone around, and we saw that the occupants of these houses have heeded the vacation notice. Now, we are ready to commence the demolition of the old and dilapidated structures and begin planning to build smart cities within the Abeokuta metropolis. “