Ogun Takes Delivery Of Gas Conversion Kits

In its quest for a cleaner environment through self-sufficient means of transportation, the Ogun State Government has taken delivery of conversion kits capable of converting vehicles from diesel to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

While taking delivery of the conversion kits, the Commissioner for Transport, Engr. Dairo, emphasized that the initiative of the

Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration will reduce emissions & promote a cleaner environment, which is particularly crucial in the face of climate change.

Engr. Dairo, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs. Sola Osasona, stated that the motive of the project is to reduce the cost of running the BMT buses by the government due to the high cost of diesel.

According to Hon Dairo, the initiative would lead to a cleaner economy, provide jobs during the conversion process, & reduce the cost of fuel, saying that with diesel prices being deregulated & petrol prices increasing, natural gas is currently the cheapest form of fuel.

Also Speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration, Office of the Governor, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, described Governor Dapo Abiodun as a man who keeps his promises.

He stated that the delivery of the kits is a testimony to the governor’s commitment to achieving an eco-friendly means of transportation.

He added that the pilot phase of the project involves converting all the BMT buses in the state to natural gas, with plans to extend the project to other vehicles in the state, and the conversion process is expected to take between four and six weeks.

On his part, the Senior Special Assistant to the Ogun State Governor on Energy, Mr Olaniji Adedapo, revealed that the State government plans to achieve this through a “Gas-to-Transport” strategy that includes the conversion of all BMT buses to natural gas.

He added that the project is also part of a gas-to-power strategy that would light up some parts of the state.