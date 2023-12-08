Headline
Ogun Tables N50m as Reward for Information on Finance Director’s Death
The Ogun State Government has announced a reward of N50 million for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of the state’s Director of Finance and Administration, Taiwo Oyekanmi.
Concise News reported that Oyekanmi was gunned down by unknown men on November 29, 2023, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
In a terse statement on Friday, the state urged individuals with information on Oyekanmi’s death to provide such, adding that it would be treated with utmost confidentiality.
Such information can be sent to the underlisted telephone numbers:
08037441955
08033074371
08081775020
08034062773
08032136765.