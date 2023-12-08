Ogun Tables N50m as Reward for Information on Finance Director’s Death

The Ogun State Government has announced a reward of N50 million for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of the state’s Director of Finance and Administration, Taiwo Oyekanmi.

Concise News reported that Oyekanmi was gunned down by unknown men on November 29, 2023, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

In a terse statement on Friday, the state urged individuals with information on Oyekanmi’s death to provide such, adding that it would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

Such information can be sent to the underlisted telephone numbers:

08037441955

08033074371

08081775020

08034062773

08032136765.