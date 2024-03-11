Ogun Shuts Phoenix Steel Mills After Gas Explosion

The Ogun State government has taken swift action by closing down Phoenix Steel Mills Industries Limited in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government, following a recent gas explosion at its factory. Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya, announced the immediate shutdown of the Iron Rod manufacturing Industry after conducting an on-the-spot assessment of the explosion site, which significantly impacted the company’s production line.

Oresanya emphasized that, as per the state’s regulations, the government will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the root and immediate causes of the explosion to prevent future incidents effectively.

The investigation aims to establish clear operational guidelines for the company to ensure the safety of its workers and protect the surrounding communities affected by the gas explosion.

Seven workers sustained serious injuries in the blast and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in nearby Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The closure underscores the state government’s commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of its citizens, as well as ensuring that industries adhere to stringent safety protocols to prevent disasters like this from occurring in the future.

As investigations proceed, stakeholders anticipate a thorough examination of safety standards within industrial facilities to mitigate risks and safeguard lives and property in Ogun State.