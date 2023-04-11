Ogun Serves Abatement Notice To Man Rearing Pigs After Neighbour’s Complaint

The Ogun State Ministry of Environment has served an abatement notice to a man rearing pigs in his house after report of his offensive activity.

A Twitter user (name withheld) had alerted the ministry on the man’s activities which was causing foul odour and noise in the neighborhood.

He wrote, “This is happening at 15 Esho-imade street, Obafemi Owode Ibafo… A man rear pigs in his house and care less about the negative effect the poo smells & how their noise affect & disturb the sanity of the poor children and other members of the community. Kindly help see to this.”

Reacting, the ministry said an official team led by the Director, of the Department of Environmental Health Management was at the site to ascertain the scale of domestication within a residential.

“Consequently, the owner was educated and an Abatement Notice was served (14 days) to abate the nuisance.

“We appreciate for reporting the environmental nuisance. A sustainable environment is a collective effort,” the ministry said.