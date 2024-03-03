Ogun Rolls Out Free Surgical Intervention Programme

Ogun State has launched a comprehensive initiative aimed at providing free surgical interventions to residents across its 20 local government areas. Under the programme, individuals can access medical treatment without incurring any costs by simply registering at state hospitals or primary health centers.

This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility and affordability for citizens in the region. The programme encompasses a wide range of surgical procedures, offering relief to those who may have been unable to afford such treatments otherwise.

With the programme scheduled to continue until March 31, residents are urged to take advantage of this opportunity before its conclusion. The initiative is poised to make a tangible impact on the health and well-being of communities throughout Ogun State.

By eliminating financial barriers to healthcare, the programme not only addresses immediate medical needs but also contributes to the long-term health and prosperity of individuals and families. It underscores the government’s commitment to prioritizing public health and ensuring that essential services are accessible to all.