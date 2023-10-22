Ogun Police to Discipline Cops Caught Extorting Commercial Motorcyclists

The Ogun State Police Command has commenced disciplinary measures against three cops caught on camera in the act of extorting money from commercial motorcyclists.

This was as the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Police Command, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, condemned their action, just as he upheld the force’s commitment to professionalism.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola.

The statement read, “On October 19, 2023, Inspector Ikhanorba Lucky, Inspector Paul Sunday, and Inspector Edwin Ekeogu were involved in an incident of professional misconduct while on visibility policing duty at Maawu Bus stop in Agbado area of the state. These officers were caught on camera flagrantly extorting money from commercial motorcyclists in contravention of the Police Act and Regulations.

“The inappropriate actions of the three policemen were subsequently shared on social media.

The Commissioner of Police Ogun State Police Command CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha has taken note of this incident and strongly condemned the unprofessional act of the men.

“To address this misconduct, the Command has activated appropriate disciplinary measures against the erring personnel to ensure that they are held accountable for their misconduct and to serve as a deterrent to others who might be tempted to toe this ignoble path.

“CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha has for the umpteenth time emphasised Police high hierarchy commitment to upholding professional standards within the force to sustain avowed quality service delivery to the citizens and sustain public trust and confidence in Nigeria Police Force.”