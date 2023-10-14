Ogun Police Nab Man for Stealing 47 Bags of Rice

A man, Damilola Bada, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stealing 47 bags of rice from his employer in the Ijebu area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the bags of rice belonged to a company, Chicken & Co., and amounted to N2,500,000.

The statement read, “On the 13th of October 2023 one Oluremi Olabode, “F” the owner of Chicken & Co Company, reported a case of stealing, involving one of her storekeepers named Damilola Bada 25yrs “m”.

“She alleged Damilola for conspiring with other employees to steal forty-seven bags of rice, amounting to two million, five hundred thousand Naira.

“After an audit of the store, the theft was discovered by the complainant, Oluremi Olabode. As a result, Damilola Bada was arrested by the Divisional Police Officer Igbeba, Division and subsequently interrogated. During the interrogation, Damilola could not provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the missing bags of rice that were under his custody.”

She however urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their community to the nearest Police Station.

“The Ogun State Police Command is advising members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station to assist in preventing future incidents and maintaining a safe and secure community”, Odutola concluded.