Ogun Police Detain Adebutu Over Allegation of Vote-buying

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested and detained the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election in the state, Ladi Adebutu.

Adebutu is currently being detained at the Eleweran headquarters of the police command on allegations of vote buying and money laundering during the March 28 governorship election preferred against him by the Federal Government.

It would be recalled that Adebutu returned to the country a few days ago after an alleged eight-month medical vacation abroad.

Sources at the police headquarters said Adebutu was detained after honouring a previous invitation sent to him before travelling abroad.

Trial has already commenced on the vote buying and money laundering allegations as nine people have already been charged at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta.

Already, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Zenith Bank have already testified against the suspects. The court last sat on the case on December 7. Hearing is expected to resume in February next year.

…As shared by Ojo Emmanuela, an aide to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.