Ogun Police Arrest Two ‘One Chance’ Robbery Suspects

Sango Ota police operatives in Ogun State have captured two members of a four-man ‘one chance’ robbery gang following a swift pursuit. The arrests come in response to a victim’s report on March 23, 2024, detailing a harrowing experience of robbery aboard a Toyota Corolla taxi.

The victim, who boarded the taxi at Ijako market en route to Itori, found herself in distress as four men disguised as fellow passengers turned out to be perpetrators. They forcefully seized her smartphone valued at ₦85,000, money from a POS machine totaling ₦123,000, and an additional ₦105,000 in cash before pushing her out of the vehicle and fleeing.

Acting swiftly on the report, the Sango Ota Divisional Police Officer (DPO) instructed his surveillance team to locate and apprehend the culprits. Their efforts bore fruit on March 28, 2024, during a routine patrol near Itori, where two suspects, Aliu Oyetola, 35, and Seyi Afolabi, 40, were captured after abandoning their Toyota Corolla (Reg No GGE 659 FR, blue colour) and attempting to flee.

Both apprehended suspects have provided confessional statements and are cooperating with authorities, offering valuable information to aid in the arrest of their accomplices. Commissioner of Police CP Abiodun Alamutu has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Robbery Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation and prosecution.