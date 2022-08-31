News

Ogun Police Arrest Two Men For Gang Rape

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday 30th of August 2022 arrested two men, Emmanuel Thompson and Joshua Godwin, who conspired together to gang rape an 18-year-old girl (name withheld).

The two arrested suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

