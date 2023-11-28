Ogun Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robbers Terrorising Ode Remo

The Ogun State Police Command has made a significant progress in apprehending suspected armed robbers and recovering firearm and ammunition from three armed men, that have invaded Ode Remo, and Ipara, raping female students, and continued terrorising the tertiary institution within that area. The suspects at first denied, but a victim of their last robbery operation identified one out of the three man gang of young men, terorrising Gateway Polytechnic .

Following a security summit organized by the Commissioner of Police, CP Alamutu Mustapha, in response to recent shooting incidents at Gateway Polytechnic, a proactive operation was conducted based on intelligence.

On the 27th of November 2023, the Police, in collaboration with other security agencies, implemented a stop and search operation in Ode Remo and Ipara area. During the operation, a gang of three suspected armed young men were intercepted on a motorcycle. The suspects attempted to evade arrest by resorting to violent means to escape but were eventually apprehended.

The suspects arrested have been profiled as Taiwo Oredoyin ‘M’ (27 years old), Taiwo Kuti ‘M’ (35 years old), and Folorunsho Saheed ‘M’ (36 years old), all belonging to

Isara town in Ogun State. Upon conducting a search on them, police officers discovered one locally fabricated pistol with two live carriages, as well as two samsung phones, in their possession. The arrested suspects are currently undergoing interrogation as part of the preliminary investigation. Upon completion of this phase, they will be transferred to the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department for more indepth and discreet investigation.