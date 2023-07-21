Ogun N1bn Operational Grant: Beneficiaries Confirm Cash Payment

The Ogun State Government under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun, has disbursed the first tranche grant to the Micro and Small entrepreneurs in the State under the Ogun State COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (OG-CARES).

The Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Dapo_Okubadejo, who is also the Chairman State CARES Steering Committee revealed that One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) only, was paid directly to the bank account of each successful Micro Entrepreneurs, while each successful Small scale entrepreneurs account has been credited with Three Hundred and Fifty Naira (N350,000) only yesterday.

The statement also noted that the disbursement was carried out by our financial partner, the Bank of Industry (BOI) directly to the beneficiaries’ account, who completed the online application form and have satisfied the screening and verification criteria.

Members of Trade Groups such as; Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria (ASBON), Joint National Association of Persons Living With Disabilities (JONAPWD), Artisans Groups, Market Men and Women (Baba Olojas and Iya Olojas) and entrepreneurs operating within Community Development Councils (CDCs) across the twenty (20) Local Government Areas of the State are all part of this first batch of the beneficiaries.

The Chairman of the State CARES Steering Committee/Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Mr Dapo Okebadejo stated further that this first batch of operational grant disbursement was made directly to business owners operating within the State regardless of whether they are indigenes or not, to cushion the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemics on their businesses.

He however urged all beneficiaries to utilize the grant for the development of their businesses and desist from diverting the grant to unentrepreneurial expenses that may jettison the overall objective of the grant on the economic growth of the State.

While confirming the payment, beneficiaries such as Chief Mrs Oluyemisi Abass, (Members Venture), Iyaloja-General of Yewa South LGA, Mrs Afolasade Ajayi (Lady Sade Fashion) of Imosan Community Development Association in Odogbolu LGA, Sobayo Abiodun (Westminster Power Company) in Sagamu LGA, Oyebanji Oluwadamilare (Apex Grace), a Person Living With Disability, among others, thanked the Governor of the State, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON for providing the grant support to them and promised to utilize the grant amount received to expand their businesses.

Mr Okubadejo stated that the program is still ongoing, he urged entrepreneurs to go online to complete their application and upload all necessary documents. He further assured applicants that the second batch of disbursements will be made soon.