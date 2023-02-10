Ogun Muslim Board Urges Pilgrims To Top-up Hajj Fares

The Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has urged stakeholders and intending pilgrims to top up their initial Hajj deposit of Two Million naira to Two million Five Hundred Thousand naira tentatively, in order to ease processing and documentation of Hajj operations, pending the final announcement of 2023 Hajj fare by NAHCON.

Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Babatunde Salau made this known, during a meeting with stakeholders in the Hajj operations at the Board’s secretariat Complex, Oke -Mosan, Abeokuta, noting that the payment would fast-track the Hajj payment to NAHCON and encourage early preparation for the Hajj.

Alhaji Salau hinted that the present administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun was leaving no stone unturned towards achieving a successful and better 2023 Hajj exercise, affirming that the the government had secured a befitting accommodation which is close to Haram (Sacred Home) and the best catering service is guaranteed for its intending pilgrims.

He said, “I want to sincerely appreciate the State government for its unwavering support and the sponsorship of the team to Saudi Arabia for pre-Hajj, which gave us the opportunity for proper arrangements, as we were able to secure the best accommodation that is close to Haram, as well as putting other necessary things in place to enable our pilgrims enjoy their stay in Saudi Arabia”.

The Executive Secretary assured that priority would be given to those who could not perform last year’s hajj, while new intending pilgrims would be on a first come first served basis, in relation to this year’s 1,139 slots allocated to the State by NAHCON.