Ogun Light Up Rural Communities with Solar Street Lights

Continuing its commitment to the “Light Up the Rural Communities” initiative, the Ogun State Ministry of Rural Development has successfully installed solar panel street lights in several underserved communities. The latest installations have taken place in Ogo-Oluwa community in Surulere, Ileese Awo in Abeokuta, and Albert Taiwo Matuluko in Ijebu North-East Local Government area of the State.

Mr. Adetayo Adewale, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, emphasized that these initiatives align with the agenda of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration. The aim is to provide illumination to rural communities beyond the reach of the national grid, bringing both light and positive social change to these often-neglected areas.

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Ismail Balogun, the Director of Rural Electrification, highlighted the substantial impact of the project on the residents’ quality of life. He underscored the dependability and sustainability of solar panel lights, ensuring well-lit community roads and pathways.

“We have installed solar street lights in over 30 communities, solar home kits in over 10 communities, while Mini Grids, grid extension and repair of low transformers are also being done,” he affirmed.

Engr. Balogun further disclosed that solar lighting had been extended to 12 Primary Healthcare Centres across the Local Government Areas in the State, reinforcing the government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of rural dwellers.

In response to this development, Mr. Odumala Okanlawon, Chairman of Ogo-Oluwa community, expressed profound gratitude to the State government. He pledged the community’s dedication to preserving and safeguarding these valuable amenities.

Chairman Temitope Ekundayo, representing Albert Taiwo Matuluko community in Ijebu North-East, lauded the government’s swift response to the community’s needs. He expressed the community’s anticipation of further democratic dividends to come.