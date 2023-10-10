Ogun Kicks Off 26th Junior Engineers, Technicians, and Scientists’ Competition

The Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology launched the 26th edition of the Junior Engineers, Technicians, and Scientists’ (JETS) Competition, bringing together students from public and private junior and senior secondary schools across the state.

During the program’s inauguration in Abeokuta, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Science, and Technology, highlighted the significant strides made in the education sector under the present administration. He noted that every facet of the educational system has been positively impacted, leading to enhanced learning experiences for students.

One of the key initiatives cited by Prof. Arigbabu is the Progressive Science Initiative (PSI) and Progressive Mathematics Initiative (PMI) training programs organized by the Ministry. These initiatives are designed to ensure the effective teaching and learning of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects in secondary schools, ultimately aiming to boost student performance.

The Junior Engineers, Technicians, and Scientists’ (JETS) Competition is a platform that nurtures young talent in STEM fields. It encourages students to develop their scientific and technological skills, fostering a culture of innovation and creativity from a young age. This competition has become a hallmark event in Ogun State’s education calendar, attracting participants from diverse backgrounds and showcasing the state’s commitment to STEM education.