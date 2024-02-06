Ogun Govt to Air Super Eagles AFCON Matches Live

The Ogun State Government has said it will air the Semi-final match of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at various accredited viewing centres across the state on Wednesday, February 7, at 6:00pm, to allow residents and football lovers watch the game free of charge.

The Commissioner for Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka, 8n a communique, revealed that the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, approved the viewing centres in support of the national team.

The viewing venues are located at MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta; Skating Ground, Panseke, Abeokuta; Agunloye Pavilion, Ilaro; AUD Practicing School, Iganmode Road, Ota; Akarigbo Palace Ground, Sagamu; Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode and Imososi Primary School, Ago-Iwoye.

“We extend a warm invitation to all football enthusiasts, supporters and members of the public to join us for an exciting and captivating experience, as we cheer on our beloved Super Eagles in this pivotal match.

“Let us come together to enjoy the electrifying atmosphere of live football at these venues, as we also prepare to host the entire country later this year for the 22nd National Sports Festival tagged, ‘’Gateway Games 2024,” the statement stated.