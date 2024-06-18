Ogun Governor to Elevate Ojude Oba Festival to Global Status

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, announced plans to elevate the Ojude Oba festival to an international level.

Speaking at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode on Tuesday, Governor Abiodun highlighted the event’s evolution from a local gathering to a celebration attracting national and global audiences.

The governor emphasized the festival’s significance, noting that it has grown beyond its original purpose of honoring the Awujale, the traditional ruler of Ijebu land.

He said: “Ojude Oba festival is not only a cultural heritage for the indigenes of Ijebuland and has now become a significant event that attracts local and foreign tourists to Ogun State, showcasing our hospitality and enviable tradition of Ijebuland to the national and global audience.

“This festival serves as a symbol of our unity, tourism and a rallying point to all the Ijebu sons and daughters to celebrate the life and times of our tradition, our culture, and our revered monarch.

“It has become a catalyst for development of Ijebuland, this undoubtedly underscores the importance of preserving our traditions for future generations.

“By standing for unity and harmony, we elevate our community and set an example for others to follow. The essence of unity and harmony in Ijebuland can be seen willingly in cultural events like this festival.

“Our administration is deeply committed to supporting the initiative to make it a permanent event in the global tourism industry.”