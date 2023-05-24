Ogun Gears Up For Abiodun’s Second Term Inauguration

Diverse Events Mark the Commencement of Governor Abiodun’s Second Term

The Ogun State Government has announced an exciting lineup of events to mark the inauguration of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s second term.

The festivities will begin on Friday, May 26th, with a Special Juma’at Service at the Central Mosque in Kobiti, Abeokuta, scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

Later that day, a vibrant Cultural Night will take place at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Kuto, Abeokuta, commencing at 4 p.m.

A Weekend of Spiritual Celebration and Unity

On Sunday, May 28th, an Interdenominational Church Service will be held at the renowned Cathedral Church of St. Peters in Ake, Abeokuta.

The service, starting at 10 a.m., will bring together individuals from various religious backgrounds to offer prayers for Governor Abiodun’s successful tenure.

Grand Inauguration Ceremony and Festive Luncheon

The pinnacle of the inauguration celebrations will take place on Monday, May 29th, with a grand Inauguration Parade and Swearing-In ceremony at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium in Kuto, Abeokuta.

The parade, set to begin at 10 a.m., will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Ogun State while symbolizing the commencement of Governor Abiodun’s second term in office.

Following the parade, an exclusive Inauguration Luncheon will be hosted at the OOPL Events Marquee, starting at 1 p.m.

Dignitaries, government officials, and distinguished guests will gather to commemorate the governor’s reappointment and enjoy a delightful meal.

With these exciting events, Ogun State sets the stage for Governor Abiodun’s second term, promising a period of progress, unity, and prosperity.