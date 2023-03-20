Ogun Election: Amosun Greatest Loser – Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has described former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, as the greatest loser.

According to him, two attempts to use his affiliate to prevent Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State failed.

Onanuga said this in a Facebook post, titled, Ibikunle Amosun: the greatest loser in Ogun election,’ after Abiodun was declared winner of the Ogun State governorship election of March 18.

He wrote, “Senator Ibikunle Amosun, a former governor of the state has emerged the greatest loser in the concluded Ogun governorship election, won by Prince Dapo Abiodun. Abiodun and Amosun were great friends before. But in 2019, Amosun did everything possible to prevent Abiodun from winning. He failed as the candidate of his APM fell short. Four years after, Amosun was unrelenting in his obsession to chase Abiodun out of Oke Mosan in Abeokuta. Again, he has failed spectacularly and risks going into political oblivion and irrelevance. His candidate, Bisi Otegbeye came a distant third in the race. Abiodun managed to win again, despite losing many LGAs to second-placed Ladi Adebutu in Ogun East. Ogun Central and Ogun West gave Abiodun the pathway to victory. It must be stressed that Amosun breached a political convention in Ogun, by raising a candidate in Ogun West, when Abiodun, from Ogun East, has not completed eight years. In Ogun, we do ‘turn by turn’.

“We thank God for keeping the convention alive and for sparing our state from any unnecessary misunderstanding.

“In 2027, it will be the turn of Ogun West to produce the governor. All of us in Ogun will sing in unison: Yewa Lokan.”