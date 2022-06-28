Ogun Customs Intercepts Goods Worth Over N1bn In Two Months

The Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun I Area Command on Monday said the cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of all the seizures between the month of May and June 2022 amounts to N1,290,108, 608.00.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Bamidele Makinde during a media briefing at Idiroko Ogun state said between the month of May 2022 till date, the Command generated a total sum of N12,818,181.00 from importation and auction sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol, intercepted at different locations and exit points to the Republic of Benin during anti-smuggling operations.

Speaking further on the anti-smuggling activities, he noted that as a whole, a total of 8,417 bags of foreign parboiled rice with an estimated duty paid value of N131, 145, 277, which is an equivalent of 14 trailer loads, was seized during the period under review.

Makinde said “A smuggled truckload of about 320 cartons (23,400 pairs) of imported footwear, which falls under Import Prohibition List, Schedule 3 of Common External Tariff (CET) with an estimated duty paid value of N764,974,800.00, was intercepted during our intelligence-driven anti-smuggling operations.

A fuel Tanker suspected to contain 45,000 litres of adulterated diesel with an estimated duty paid value of N81, 823, 200was abandoned by a suspected bunkerer who absconded upon sighting our operatives, along Sagamu/Ijebuode Expressway, Ogun State, was also seized. In addition, about 10,973 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, was seized and disposed of, in line with extant laws.” He revealed.

The Comptroller said due to the synergy and collaboration with other security agencies in the State, operatives in the course of their routine patrol duties intercepted illicit drugs and narcotics, namely 117 small sacks, 6 big sacks, 1,100 wraps (book size), 81 wraps (coconut size) of Cannabis Sativa and 1 carton containing 1,100 packets of Tamol (225mg per tablet x 10), 300 packets of Tramol (100mg per tablet x 10) and 168 packets of CocodomolCodein (500mg per tablet x 😎 with an estimated Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N221, 820,820.00.

Some of the other seized items include: 390 Cartons of Frozen Poultry Products, 19 Bales and 104 Sacks of foreign used Clothes, 120 cartons of new foot wears (including 23 pairs of new slippers) and 53 cartons of foreign used shoes, 122 Cartons of Foreign Wine, and 72 pieces of used Compressor.

Others are: 10 Units of Vehicle (means of conveyance), 2 Units of Foreign Used Vehicle (Tokunbo), 4 Units of Motorcycle (means of conveyance), 289 Cartons of imported Tomato Paste and Vehicle spare parts.

While commending the Comptroller General of Customs and his Management Team for the consistent support, he thanked other Security agencies, Critical stakeholders and Traditional Rulers for their collaborative efforts and synergy which aided the execution of their statutory mandate in the state.