Ogun Customs Generates Over N28m, Makes 115 Seizures

As part of its efforts to build Nigeria’s economy through revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation, the Nigeria Customs Service Ogun I Area Command has generated a sum of N28,445,757 through import duties, auction sales of scrap vehicles, and petroleum products.

The Area Controller in charge of Ogun I Area Command, Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde, who made this known to newsmen on Wednesday at the Command Headquarters in Idiroko, Ogun state, also added that legitimate goods were also processed under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS).

He also shed light on the Command’s relentless efforts in suppressing the menace of Smuggling in the area, adding that the Command has also succeeded in intercepting 6,743 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice, 19,806 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 18 units of vehicles purposely used for the conveyance of smuggled goods, 64 Sacks of Cannabis Sativa and 824 wraps of book, bread and coconut sizes.

According to Comptroller Bamidele, other seized items were 29 pieces of Artifact, one unit of Motorcycles used for the conveyance of prohibited items, 73 bales of Secondhand clothing, 14 Sacks of foreign used shoes, 900 pieces of foreign used tyres, and 520 cartons of frozen poultry products.

The Area Controller who said the total number of seizures were 115, also narrated that the operation was carried out at different locations such as Abeokuta axis, Ilaro axis, and Ipokia/Idiroko axis, all with total Duty Payable Value of N231,218,506.

In the area of trade facilitation, the Comptroller reiterated his commitment to cement his existing relationship with the business community considering their contribution to the economy of the nation.

He urged the traders to avoid any form of illicit trade that will tarnish their image and threatened to deal with smugglers mercilessly.

Recall that the Service, under the leadership of the Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), has introduced multiple strategies for enhancing the work of the Customs. It is on this premise that the Command in collaboration with Integration Art Palace and Tour jointly organized a 3-day training for secondary students and artisans to improve community relations in the Idiriko border community and environs.

“The participants, who were secondary school students and artisans, were given the leverage to exhibit their talents. Four of the students who distinguished themselves were given awards of excellence to further encourage them to develop their skills. The Command also used the avenue to educate the participants on the activities of Customs in Ogun State, benefits of legitimate trade, and the dangers inherent in smuggling activities.” Comptroller Bamidele added.

He confirmed that the Command will continue to maintain a cordial relationship with their host community, Traditional Rulers, Community Leaders, and Youths. “We are also committed to maintaining synergy with our sister agencies across the State. We appreciate the collaboration and cooperation of everyone which has engendered peaceful coexistence in the Communities and their environs.” He said.

He also commended the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) CFR, and his management team for standing with them always to execute their assignments in the Command.