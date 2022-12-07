Ogun Customs Generates N58m, Impound 73 Trailer Load Of Rice In 10 Months

The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service said the Command generated a revenue to the tune of fififty-eightillion, six hundred and seseventy-sixhousand, seven hundred and fififty-oneN58, 676,751.00). The amount was generated from import duty, and auction sales of perishable and highly combustible goods such as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

According to the Area Controller Bamidele Makinde, the above revenue was made from February to December 2022.

Bamidele stressed that the Command conducts its anti-smuggling activities through the strategic deployment of personnel to man all approved border stations, surveillance, and patrol duties.

“In the wake of anti-smuggling operations conducted in the period under review in different parts of Ogun State, including the creeks, border lines, approved and unapproved routes, the Command recorded a total number of 842 seizures. This includes 44,933 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, an equivalence of 73 Trailer loads.” He confirmed.

Some of the Seizures are 99 Units of Used Vehicles (Means of conveyance), 8 Units including one the year 2020 Wrangler Jeep, 6 units of used Trucks as means of conveyance, 31 units of Compressors, 16,224 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 19 units of Motorcycle (Means of Conveyance), 517 bales and 219 sacks of Secondhand clothing, 3,629 pieces of used tyres and 4700 bags of cement.

Other items include; 3 bales and 384 pieces of used bags, 41 Sacks and 940 wraps of Cannabis Sativa (Book and Coconut sizes), 170 cartons of poultry products, 191 units of vehicle compressors, 2,250 packets of Tramadol, 222 units of refrigerator compressors, 220 pieces and 867 cartons of foreign wine, 277 pairs, 320 sacks and 120 cartons of foreign shoes, 89 bales and 485 pieces of foreign textile and 302 sacks of foreign corn.

All the listed Seizures above have a duty paid value of four billion, eight hundred and eighty-six million, six hundred and forty-seven thousand, six hundred and ffifty-fourNaira, nninety-twokobo (N4,886,647,654.92).

“It is important to note at this juncture that activities embarked upon by the Command are patriotic-driven in the interest of economic development and national security. Nigeria Customs Service operatives will continue to carry out their legitimate duties as prescribed by law. ” Bamidele Makinde noted.

The Ogun 1 Customs Area Boss, appreciated the continuous support of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), and his Management Team as well as his gallant officers and men. “It is my pleasure to also appreciate our critical stakeholders such as the traditional rulers, community leaders, and other security agencies who are showing concern and are collaborating with the Service for their continuous support. May I also thank and appreciate the press for being objective in their news report.” He concluded.